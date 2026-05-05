Welcome back to the Curious About Everything Newsletter! CAE 61 is here, if you missed it. The most popular link from last month was Hana Lee Goldin’s tips for using Google search as a reference desk.

A tribute to my stepmother

We lost my stepmom in late April. Like me, in her thirties her life was changed by a medical emergency that left her with long-term consequences. During April, I spent all my ‘uptime’ with her, soaking in everything I could, smothering her in hugs, and asking all the things I knew I was running out of time to ask. While I still did read and compile the links I found most interesting, this is a more bare-bones CAE than usual. There is a lot less editorial with each link, and there’s no separate ‘best of’ and ‘the rest’ sections. You can find some fun quick links at the bottom as always, though.

Here is the short tribute I wrote about her and shared on social media. She was an incredible woman. 🤍

This is a tough post to write, but I wanted to share that Deborah, my wonderful stepmom, passed away this week. She has been in my life from the time I was six and my brother was only two and a half; so many of our formative memories involve her, and the hole she leaves in our lives is enormous.



She had a very tough life medically, something that brought us closer in recent years when my life and mobility also changed dramatically. In the 1980s, she was hospitalized for months and in a coma for over six weeks, which left her with considerable health issues long-term. She rarely mentioned or complained about her complex medical picture, instead living by the adage of looking forward, not backward — something she frequently repeated to my dad, brother, and me.



One of those issues was kidney disease, and as time went on and her kidneys began to fail, she was adamant that she would not want to do dialysis or opt for a transplant should she be eligible. Instead, she wanted to do MAID, medical assistance in dying. Those wishes never faltered, though of course we all hoped her kidneys would hang in a little longer than they did.



She passed quietly and peacefully on Wednesday in her favourite comfy chair, surrounded by the three of us. We each held onto her as she told us she loved us one last time and ebbed away.



Always private and understated, she did not want a funeral, nor a public gathering. Respecting her wishes, we had a quiet graveside burial. As my brother Cale noted when he spoke graveside, she was the cool parent, the person we went to with our embarrassing problems and the one we could joke with about anything.



And she kept her sense of humour until the very end. We had the benefit of time, allowing us to soak up as much as we could with her in the past few weeks. This included a last supper of her choice where she ended the night lifting her arms like she was a zombie, and telling us that she planned to haunt us for eternity.



She knew I’d want to write something longer eventually, and was happy for me to do so. I plan to write at length when I’m able, sharing more about her life and some of the stories our family will never forget.



It was a profound honour to journey with her as she made this choice, and to support her in life and in death. It was also a comfort to see her pass with the dignity she wanted and so deserved.



She is, and will always be, deeply missed. May her memory always be a blessing.



(For those wondering about her beloved cat, Zack, he is now 18 and he too has end-stage kidney disease. As I am not mobile enough to adopt him myself, one of my friends here in Ottawa has adopted him and will give him the best last years of his life that he can have.)

Featured art for CAE 62

CAE 62’s featured artist is Sandra Shugart, who I initially contacted after I saw her beautiful image below from 2021, entitled “Guard Your Heart”. It seemed fitting to use it here, as Sandra created it in when overwhelmed with grief after losing close members of her family. The heart is drawn on ginkgo leaves for longevity, and wrapped in feathers to soften and protect. Sandra wrote in the caption to her piece that flowers represent memories of love and happiness, and the intertwined branches are life’s many struggles. The snakes are her reminder to guard your heart and not let it be hardened with fear and regret. You can find Sandra on Instagram and on her website.

©2026 Sandra Shugart

The most interesting things I read this month

🔗 Quick links

Hope you enjoyed these links! See you next month,



-Jodi