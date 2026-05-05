Curious About Everything

Curious About Everything

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Ellie G's avatar
Ellie G
May 5

So sorry for your loss

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
Sarah Erwin's avatar
Sarah Erwin
May 18

There is a strange grief in realizing

you survived versions of yourself

you were certain would last forever.

Not only the young ones.

The strong ones.

The useful ones.

The beautiful ones.

The needed ones.

We speak often about becoming,

but not enough about all the selves

that quietly die

to make room for it.

And sometimes aging is not the tragedy people think it is.

Sometimes it is finally laying down

the performance.

Sometimes it is no longer confusing exhaustion

for virtue.

Sometimes it is learning that tenderness

was never weakness,

only something the frightened mocked

because they did not know how to carry it.

There are years

that hollow a person.

And years

that return them to themselves.

May you find the best of your stepmother within you each day.

The gestures.

The warmth.

The steadiness.

The love that shaped you quietly

in ways time only reveals later.

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