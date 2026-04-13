Curious About Everything

Curious About Everything

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Emily's avatar
Emily
5d

Many thanks for the link to Notes on Managing ADHD! I very much need to get my ADHD in better order. I bought a book on adult ADHD after the author was on a podcast I listen to, and then once the book was delivered, I left the package in my porch for weeks... I find Fernando's writing very relatable. (I also strongly agree with his thoughts on medication + external scaffolding.)

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
Gene Horiuchi's avatar
Gene Horiuchi
5d

definitely a lot to absorb in this one. Many "fishy" stuff 😄🫰🤙

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