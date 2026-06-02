Curious About Everything

Curious About Everything

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Get Fit By Fork's avatar
Get Fit By Fork
6d

The best bread is the bread that the cheddar bay biscuits replaced at Red Lobster…. That’s my childhood memory that I have not gotten over.

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
Anto wants to know's avatar
Anto wants to know
Jun 3

That tiny octopus is such a cutie!

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
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