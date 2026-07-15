Curious About Everything

Curious About Everything

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NAOMI DUGUID's avatar
NAOMI DUGUID
5d

What a rich list. Your summaries are so excellent. I don't understand where you find the capacity to write so generously. Bravo. And also on your published article.☀️🧡

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
6d

Congratulations on your published article! Wow!

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1 reply by Jodi Ettenberg
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